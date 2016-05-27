Euro 2016 not under threat from strike action - Braillard

Euro 2016 will not be disrupted by strikes and protests over labour reforms, the French secretary of state for sport Thierry Braillard has promised.

Riot police were deployed around France on Thursday, including in Paris, as some protests against the proposed changes – which were pushed through parliament without a vote – turned to violence.

Further strike action is planned in early June, including a Paris rail union calling on its workers to down tools on the opening day of Euro 2016.

However, Braillard has looked to quell any concerns ahead of the tournament and expects visiting fans will not be affected.

"It [the Euros] is not under threat," he told RMC. "The tournament will take place.

"Everything is being done to welcome everyone who wants to come and experience the Euros, which is the third biggest competition in the world. Millions of visitors are going to come.

"If there are strikes, we'll make sure to avoid too much inconvenience for the people who will be there."