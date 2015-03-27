Euro 2016 Qualifying: Georgia v Germany

The world champions are three points behind leaders Poland - and level with Scotland and Republic of Ireland - after four matches heading into the clash at the Boris Paitschadse Stadium.

Although Germany could only draw 2-2 with Australia in a friendly on Wednesday, it would be a major surprise if they fail to pick up all three points in Tbilisi.

But Schneider is not taking Georgia lightly in their first competitive game under Kakhaber Tskhadadze, who replaced Temuri Ketsbaia in December.

He said: "The team knows what they have to do. We didn't pick up enough points in the autumn and therefore we're in a bit of a tight spot.

"But the 2-2 draw against Australia is behind us and we're full of confidence. We'll see a well-prepared team and a team that will bring the three points back with us.

"Georgia won't sit back and we're convinced that they'll be attacking. It'll be similar to the games against Ireland and Gibraltar as time goes on. But we're well prepared and we can't afford to slip-up."

Germany number two Schneider expects Joachim Low's side to learn the lessons from their draw with the Asian champions at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion.

He added: "We had problems on Wednesday with our build-up play and the flow wasn't fully there.

"But we came up against a good Australian side, who came into the game on the back of some successful results. We can take one or two things from the game."

Former Georgia captain Tskhadadze succeeded Ketsbaia in December after the former Newcastle United man resigned following the 4-0 home hammering by Portugal.

Georgia have won just one of their four qualifiers to sit second bottom of the group, but they were able to beat Malta 2-0 in a friendly on Wednesday.

Germany will be without Holger Badstuber (muscular problem) and Karim Bellarabi (illness), but goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to return after missing the Australia game due to a minor knee problem.

The likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger, Thomas Muller, Toni Kroos and Mats Hummels were unused substitutes against Australia and are all set to return to the starting line-up.