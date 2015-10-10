Euro 2016 Qualifying: As it stands

Ahead of the final matchday of Euro 2016 qualification, we take a look at what each of the contenders need from the coming round of fixtures to take them a step closer to next year's tournament in France.

Group A

Iceland and Czech Republic have already booked their places in next year's tournament. Turkey occupy the coveted play-off position due to a two-point advantage over Netherlands and will secure third place with a point in their clash with current leaders Iceland thanks to a superior head-to-head record with the Dutch – who host Czech Republic needing a win.

Group B

Belgium's 4-1 victory over Andorra ensured qualification, while Wales also progressed on Saturday despite defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina as Israel were beaten by Cyprus, a result that also put Bosnia in control of third place. A win over Cyprus will secure third for Bosnia, although a defeat can open up the door for their opponents, as well as Israel – who require a win in Belgium, as well as a Cypriot victory, if they are to snatch the spot.

Group C

Defending champions Spain booked their place in France by defeating Luxembourg on the penultimate matchday. Slovakia look set to join them as they round off their campaign in Luxembourg, while their rivals for third spot, Ukraine, host Spain needing to better the result of Jan Kozak's side to leapfrog them and secure automatic qualification.

Group D

Germany are on the brink of qualification but could still drop to third if they lose by two or more goals at home to Georgia and Poland and Republic of Ireland share the spoils, though if either of their qualification rivals is victorious they will advance automatically. Ireland must defeat Poland to be sure of making the tournament.

Group E

England and Switzerland have made the top two spots their own, leaving Slovenia and Estonia to fight it out for the final play-off place. However, Slovenia travel to San Marino for their final fixture, requiring just a point to finish third, as Estonia host already qualified Switzerland in need of a sizeable swing in goal difference to have any chance of contesting the play-offs.

Group F

Northern Ireland have confirmed their place in the top two of the group, with Romania and Hungary vying for the second automatic qualification position. Romania head to Faroe Islands knowing they just need to match Hungary's result against bottom side Greece. However, Bernd Storck's men are currently the highest-ranked third-placed team and could qualify automatically from that position even with defeat. They will have one eye on Ukraine – who could usurp them by beating Spain if that win does not take them through automatically.

Group G

Unbeaten Austria have confirmed first place in the pool, with Russia and Sweden battling it out for second position. Leonid Slutskiy's men will qualify automatically if they take a point from their clash with Montenegro, but defeat gives Sweden a chance, providing they beat bottom side Moldova. The Scandinavians are unable to progress as the best third-placed team.

Group H

Italy made sure of their spot in France with a 3-1 win over Azerbaijan. Second-placed Norway will need to match Croatia's result against Malta in their final fixture against Antonio Conte's men if they are to join them in France.

Group I

A trip to France has been secured by Portugal, with Denmark currently in place to join them. However, the Danes' campaign is already over and they will be usurped by Albania if Gianni De Basi's men take three points from their trip to Armenia.