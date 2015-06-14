Euro 2016 Qualifying Review: England and Slovakia maintain perfect records

England and Slovakia remain perfect in Euro 2016 qualification so far, as both sides tasted victory in hard-fought encounters on Sunday.

Roy Hodgson's England came from a goal down to defeat Slovenia 3-2 in Ljubljana, while Slovakia held off Macedonia to earn a 2-1 victory at home.

Milivoje Novakovic put Slovenia ahead in the 37th minute, before two Jack Wilshere goals - the second a stunning effort from outside the box - had England in front.

Nejc Pecnik looked to have earned a point with a fine header six minutes from time but just two minutes later Wayne Rooney took advantage of a fortunate run of the ball to slot home and seal the points.

That strike moved Rooney onto 48 goals for his country, level with Gary Lineker and one behind the record set by Bobby Charlton.

England sit top of Group E, six points clear of Switzerland, who needed a late Xherdan Shaqiri goal to seal a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Lithuania.

The other match in the group saw Estonia see off minnows San Marino 2-0.

In Group C, Slovakia are three points clear of Spain after they made it six from six with their win over Macedonia.

Goals from Kornel Salata and Marek Hamsik had them in control at half-time, but Arijan Ademi pulled one back with 20 minutes to go before the visitors' cause was dented when Ferhan Hasani was shown a second yellow card late on.

Spain battled to a 1-0 win in Belarus, David Silva netting the winner, while Ukraine remain a further three points adrift after a comfortable 3-0 home win over Luxembourg.

In Group G, Austria maintained their four-point advantage over Sweden as Marc Janko's first-half goal proved enough to overcome Russia 1-0 in Moscow.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice after Marcus Berg's opener in Sweden's 3-1 home success over Montenegro, while the clash between the bottom two sides Liechtenstein and Moldova finished 1-1.