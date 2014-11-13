Euro 2016 Qualifying: Spain v Belarus

Having meekly surrendered their World Cup title in Brazil - bowing out at the group stage - Del Bosque's relatively new-look side have adapted reasonably well to their Group C campaign - currently sitting second behind Slovakia.

Missing the likes of Xavi and Xabi Alonso following their retirements, Del Bosque has offered more game time to the likes of Koke in midfield.

The 63-year-old has freshened his squad further for the visit of Andrei Zygmantovich's Belarus, partly due to the injury-enforced absences of Andreas Iniesta, David Silva, Cesc Fabregas, Diego Costa and Dani Carvajal.

Nolito, Isco, Alvaro Morata, Bruno Soriano and Jose Callejon have all been handed opportunities to impress as Spain seek to regain top spot before the turn of the year.

However, Del Bosque played down suggestions it was part of a wider revolution in his squad, who have already tasted defeat to Slovakia in the group.

"The litmus test is Belarus," he told a news conference this week. "It's important because it's three points for qualification. Renewing the squad has been constant since we took over seven years ago.

"It's always required to replace when necessary. Now the same thing is happening.

"It's not just a result of defeats but because it's the law of life. What's needed is like in 2008, the new people to come in, consolidate and take us to new heights."

For Belarus, a trip to the Estadio Nuevo Colombino is unlikely to provide their first win of the campaign on what will be Zygmantovich's first game in caretaker charge.

The former Belarus international replaced Georgi Kondratiev following their disappointing start to qualification, which brought about just one point from a possible nine thanks to a draw with Luxembourg.

The Belarus Football Federation have since confirmed a list of potential alternatives has been drawn up, with Zygmantovich to take charge in the meantime.

Following his resignation, though, Kondratiev stated the Belarus players "will not play differently" under a new boss as the nation are "lagging behind the leading countries".

If the trip to Spain fails to bring about a surprise victory, Belarus could end 2014 bottom of the table if Luxembourg manage to pick up a point against Ukraine at Stade Josy Barthel.