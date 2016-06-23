Euro 2016 Social Round-Up: Last 16 sides prepare for the knockout rounds

Trending

Sami Khedira rested, Danijel Subasic talked up Croatia's chances, and Italy prepared for Spain, as football took a day-off at Euro 2016.

After a frantic group stage, Euro 2016 paused for breath on Thursday, with no matches played.

However, that did not stop players and their teams from going online and keeping fans engaged with a variety of pictures, videos and statistics.

Some sides were resting, others were preparing for the next round, and a few were offering teasing comments ahead of those forthcoming fixtures.

Here, we take a look at some of the highlights seen on social media during the day:

One Direction's Niall Horan basked in the Republic of Ireland's progression.

Germany's Sami Khedira made the most of his rest day.

Belgium defender Thomas Meunier revelled in his nation's victory over Sweden - a match that saw Thibaut Courtois continue his impressive record in goal.

Key figures from Iceland's astonishing win over Austria talked up the magnitude of the nation's achievement.

Jonas Hector, Mats Hummels, Mario Gotze and Thomas Muller opted for a different sport on Germany's day off.

Captain Bastian Schweinsteiger, meanwhile, talked up the team spirit within the Germany camp.

Meanwhile, as others enjoyed some down time, the prospect of European champions Spain up next forced Italy to continue their hard work on the training ground.

Finally, though slightly less impressive, Northern Ireland, too, have battled their way through to the next round. They are still waiting on a contribution from star man Kyle Lafferty, though...