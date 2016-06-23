Euro 2016 Social Round-Up: Last 16 sides prepare for the knockout rounds
Sami Khedira rested, Danijel Subasic talked up Croatia's chances, and Italy prepared for Spain, as football took a day-off at Euro 2016.
After a frantic group stage, Euro 2016 paused for breath on Thursday, with no matches played.
However, that did not stop players and their teams from going online and keeping fans engaged with a variety of pictures, videos and statistics.
Some sides were resting, others were preparing for the next round, and a few were offering teasing comments ahead of those forthcoming fixtures.
Here, we take a look at some of the highlights seen on social media during the day:
One Direction's Niall Horan basked in the Republic of Ireland's progression.
Unbelievable scenes !! Congratulations to .. Very proud to be Irish , have goosebumps as a write this .. COYBIGJune 23, 2016
Germany's Sami Khedira made the most of his rest day.
Relaxing on a beautiful day off! Thx June 23, 2016
Belgium defender Thomas Meunier revelled in his nation's victory over Sweden - a match that saw Thibaut Courtois continue his impressive record in goal.
The qualification is obtained! Round of sixteen against Hungary in Toulouse. June 23, 2016
. has now 20 clean sheets in 40 caps ! Not bad for a 24 year old June 23, 2016
Key figures from Iceland's astonishing win over Austria talked up the magnitude of the nation's achievement.
"How big a deal is this for Iceland? I would guess we will have to change our national holiday!" June 23, 2016
Kari Árnason, Iceland defender: "I know probably 50% of the crowd – or at least recognise them!" June 23, 2016
How cool are Iceland? They have qualified for the knockout stages in their first major tournament. June 23, 2016
Jonas Hector, Mats Hummels, Mario Gotze and Thomas Muller opted for a different sport on Germany's day off.
. would be proud swap for ! It's / v / June 23, 2016
Captain Bastian Schweinsteiger, meanwhile, talked up the team spirit within the Germany camp.
Teamwork! June 23, 2016
Dzsudzsák's goal against Portugal was the fourth direct free-kick scored at - a competition record. June 23, 2016
Meanwhile, as others enjoyed some down time, the prospect of European champions Spain up next forced Italy to continue their hard work on the training ground.
The have already been hard at work in ahead of vs. !June 23, 2016
Goalkeeper believes that can be better than .June 23, 2016
Finally, though slightly less impressive, Northern Ireland, too, have battled their way through to the next round. They are still waiting on a contribution from star man Kyle Lafferty, though...
. 's billboard outside The Lafferty in Kesh! June 23, 2016
