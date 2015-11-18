Euro 2016 will receive necessary security measures - French sports minister

France's sports minister Patrick Kanner insists the necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of supporters at Euro 2016.

A series of co-ordinated terrorist attacks in Paris on Friday left 129 dead, with suicide bombers unsuccessful in attempts to enter the Stade de France during the friendly between France and Germany.

Security concerns also resulted in friendlies between Belgium and Spain, and Germany and Netherlands, scheduled for Tuesday, being cancelled.

The government official was adamant that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that the European Championship is safe for all visiting supporters.

"The Euros must be prepared, including on security matters," Kanner said.

"We need to reassure the French people and reassure our European friends who will come by the hundreds of thousands into our country.

"Everything will be done, by the state and under the authority of the prime minister, to take the right measures.

"Nothing will ever be the same again, but we'll continue this adventure that will gather everybody from the June 10 to July 10, 2016."