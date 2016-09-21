Euro 2020 format to be a 'one off', confirms Ceferin

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has declared the experimental format of the next European Championship will not continue beyond Euro 2020.

The amended structure - set to see the tournament spread across the continent rather than taking place in one or two nations - was put in place by Ceferin's predecessor Michel Platini, with 13 cities across Europe due to stage games throughout the 60th anniversary edition of the championship.

But, speaking at the official launch of the event at London City Hall – with the semi-finals and final to take place at Wembley Stadium – Ceferin, who was elected as the new head of UEFA earlier this month, confirmed the revamped format would not carry on past Euro 2020.

"Yes, it's just the 60th anniversary," Ceferin said. "It's good for football to show diversity in Europe, to show friendship, to show that east, west, north and south can come together.

"We don't know what to expect from the revenue point of view. But let's see. It will be an interesting event, a great anniversary and I'm looking forward."

Ceferin also commented on the recent restructuring of the Champions League, with proposed new qualification terms aimed at ensuring Europe's top four league will each have four representatives in the group stages from the 2018-19 season.

However, Ceferin was quick to stress the decision was still being reviewed, adding "anything could change".

"Of course it's not good for the small and mid-size associations. But, as I told you, it was my first day yesterday and I'll have to check what were pluses and minuses about that decision, and I will look on it and act."