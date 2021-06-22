Euro 2020 matchday 12: England take top spot but Scotland suffer heartbreak

England ensured they finished top of Group D by beating the Czech Republic, but Scotland came up short in their bid to reach the knockout stages.

England progressed thanks to Raheem Sterling’s early header in a 1-0 victory at Wembley.

Having kicked off Group D by beating World Cup semi-final foes Croatia and then been booed following the goalless draw with rivals Scotland, Gareth Southgate’s already-qualified side put in a controlled display on Tuesday.

Raheem Sterling scored England’s goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sterling headed home fan favourite Jack Grealish’s cross to seal a narrow win against the Czechs at Wembley, where England will return next Tuesday for a last-16 tie against France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary.

Scotland’s hopes of winning through to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time ended with a sobering 3-1 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park.

The Scots needed a victory in their final group fixture to reach the last 16 but despite a big effort fell short again.

Luka Modric puts Croatia ahead (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Attacker Nikola Vlasic drove in the opener for Croatia in the 17th minute before Callum McGregor gave Steve Clarke’s side encouragement with a leveller three minutes from the break, his first international goal.

However, just after the hour mark, captain Luka Modric restored Croatia’s lead with a stunning strike from 20 yards before Ivan Perisic headed in a third in the 77th minute to seal victory and take the Croats through, with Scotland finishing bottom of the group with just one point.

Great stuff as @sterling7 gives @England the lead. @JackGrealish looks quite good. Who knew?— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 22, 2021 See more

Scotland fans leave Hampden Park (Steve Welsh/PA)

Stat of the day

Jordan Henderson, who had a goal disallowed, is one of only seven outfield players to have more than 50 caps for England but never scored

🏟️ The UK government has announced that more than 60,000 fans will be permitted at the #EURO2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley Stadium, increasing attendance to 75% of capacity for each game.— UEFA (@UEFA) June 22, 2021 See more

Up next

Slovakia v Spain (Group E, Seville, 1700)

Sweden v Poland (Group E, St Petersburg, 1700)

Germany v Hungary (Group F, Munich, 2000)

Portugal v France (Group F, Budapest, 2000)