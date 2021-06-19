Euro 2020 matchday nine: Germany must beat Portugal in group of death match

The group of death continues on Saturday as Euro 2020 heats up.

Holders Portugal travel to Munich to face Germany, who cannot afford to lose after their opening-round loss to France.

Les Bleus play Hungary in Group F while Spain host Poland in Group E.

On Friday night, Scotland put in a fine performance to earn a 0-0 draw against old rivals England in Group D at Wembley.

Steve Clarke’s side were the better team in London and might have snuck a win with some better finishing.

In the other Group D game, Croatia and Czech Republic drew 1-1 at Hampden Park, with Patrik Schick’s penalty cancelled out by Ivan Perisic’s fine goal.

Emil Forsberg’s second-half penalty for Sweden ensure they took a huge step towards the next stage as they top Group E on four points.

Post of the day

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie.— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 18, 2021 See more

Great Scot

Scotland kept their qualification hopes alive after an impressive performance in a 0-0 draw with England at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Quote of the day

Graeme Souness has a blunt assessment of England’s performance against Scotland.

He’s going home

Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital. More here ⬇️#ForDanmarkpic.twitter.com/jzF338XiC1— DBU – En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 18, 2021 See more

The recovery of Christian Eriksen has been a heart-warming tale in recent days after his cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game against Finland at the weekend. The Inter Milan midfielder was discharged from hospital on Friday and even went to see his team-mates at the training camp.

Stat attack

4 – Ivan Perisic has scored in each of the last four major international tournaments (2014 World Cup, EURO 2016, 2018 World Cup and EURO 2020), becoming the first Croatian to score in four separate such tournaments. Rocket. #CRO#EURO2020pic.twitter.com/vlkh8gsfY4— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2021 See more

Perisic showed his longevity in Glasgow as well as class as he continued his run of scoring at major tournaments.

Up next

June 19

Hungary v France (Group F, Budapest, 1400)

Portugal v Germany (Group F, Munich, 1700)

Spain v Poland (Group E, Seville, 2000)