Euro 2028: Everything you need to know about the Euros in the UK and Ireland

The UK and Ireland have been confirmed as hosts of Euro 2028, having found their bid unopposed after Turkey dropped out.

Some Euro 2020 games took place in England and Glasgow, but this time, all four home nations will provide venues – along with Ireland.

Here's everything we know so far about what will be the last major tournament of the 2020s.

Which stadiums will host games at Euro 2028?

Euro 2028 games will take place at 10 stadiums across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Wembley hosted the final of Euro 2020, and England's national stadium seems likely to do likewise in 2028.

Here is the list of Euro 2028 venues in full:

England

London – Wembley, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Manchester – Etihad Stadium

Liverpool – Everton Stadium

Newcastle – St James' Park

Birmingham – Villa Park

Everton's new stadium, currently under construction, is due to host matches at Euro 2028 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland

Glasgow – Hampden Park

Wales

Cardiff – Millennium Stadium

Northern Ireland

Belfast – Casement Park

Republic of Ireland

Dublin – Aviva Stadium

Will all the host nations qualify automatically for Euro 2028?

England have only failed to qualify for one of the last nine Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to UEFA, it's unlikely that all five host nations will be granted automatic qualification for Euro 2028.

After all, it is a 24-team tournament and such an arrangement would see almost a quarter of the available places given away.

However, it has been suggested that two host nations could qualify automatically, with another two places reserved for the highest-ranked host countries who fail to qualify.

Of course, this could still mean one of the hosts missing out on the finals – although that would not be unheard of.

Euro 2020 was spread across 11 countries, two of which – Romania and Azerbaijan – did not qualify for the tournament.

The exact dates for Euro 2028 have been confirmed, but the tournament is due to be played across June and July 2028.

When does qualifying begin for Euro 2028?

Based on the qualifying schedule for recent editions of the Euros, we can expect qualifying for Euro 2028 to begin in the autumn of 2026 – and run until the autumn of 2027.

When will tickets go on sale for Euro 2028?

Tickets for Euro 2024 in Germany went on sale earlier this month, so it seems reasonable to expect likewise for Euro 2028 tickets. October 2027 is the best bet.

