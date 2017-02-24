Europa League draw: Manchester United to play Rostov, Lyon v Roma
Russian side Rostov are the next Europa League opponents for Manchester United, while Lyon will play Roma.
Manchester United will face Rostov in the last 16 of the Europa League.
Friday's draw in Nyon paired Jose Mourinho's men, who are favourites to win the competition, with the Russian Premier League side.
United are away in the first leg on March 9, with the second leg to be played at Old Trafford on March 16.
Full Europa League last-16 draw:
Celta Vigo v Krasnodar
APOEL v Anderlecht
Schalke v Borussia Monchengladbach
Lyon v Roma
Rostov v Manchester United
Olympiacos v Besiktas
Gent v Genk
Copenhagen v Ajax
