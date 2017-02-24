Europa League draw: Manchester United to play Rostov, Lyon v Roma

Manchester United will face Rostov in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Friday's draw in Nyon paired Jose Mourinho's men, who are favourites to win the competition, with the Russian Premier League side.

United are away in the first leg on March 9, with the second leg to be played at Old Trafford on March 16.

Full Europa League last-16 draw:

Celta Vigo v Krasnodar

APOEL v Anderlecht

Schalke v Borussia Monchengladbach

Lyon v Roma

Rostov v Manchester United

Olympiacos v Besiktas

Gent v Genk

Copenhagen v Ajax