Europa League play-off draw in full

The draw also pitched two former Spurs bosses together, with Fulham's Martin Jol coming up against Juande Ramos' Dnipro.

Stoke City were handed a trip to Switzerland to take on FC Thun, while League Cup holders Birmingham City, relegated from the Premier League last season, face Portuguese outfit Nacional.

Rangers, eliminated from the Champions League by Malmo in midweek, head to Slovenia to meet Maribor, while last season's runners-up in the Scottish Premier League, Celtic, travel to Switzerland where Sion lie in wait.

Draw in full:

Maccabi Tel Aviv v Panathinaikos

Atletico Madrid v Vitoria Guimaraes

Shamrock Rovers v Partizan Belgrade

Metalist Kharkiv v FC Sochaux

Besiktas v Alania Vladikavkaz

Rosenborg v AEK Larnaca

Vorskla Poltava v Dinamo Bucharest

Bursaspor v Anderlecht

AS Roma v Slovan Bratislava

Olimpiakos Volos v Paris Saint-Germain

Legia Warsaw v Spartak Moscow

Ekranas v Hapoel Tel Aviv

PAOK Salonika v Karpaty Lviv

Trabzonspor v Athletic Bilbao

Hearts v Tottenham Hotspur

Maribor v Rangers

Steaua Bucharest v CSKA Sofia

Nordsjaelland v Sporting Lisbon

Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Fulham

Lokomotiv Moscow v Spartak Trnava

Sion v Celtic

Slask Wroclaw v Rapid Bucharest

Litex Lovech v Dynamo Kiev

Lazio v Rabotnicki

Nacional Madeira v Birmingham City

PSV Eindhoven v Ried

FC Thun v Stoke City

Aalesunds v AZ Alkmaar

Vaslui v Sparta Prague

Omonia v Salzburg

Zestafoni v Bruges

Hanover 96 v Sevilla

HJK Helsinki v Schalke 04

Dinamo Tblisi v AEK Athens

Stade Rennes v Red Star Belgrade

Gaz Metan Medias v Austria Vienna

Braga v Young Boys

Standard Liege v Helsingborgs

Matches to be played on August 18 and 25. First named teams to play first legs at home.