European Super League: Ed Woodward to choose Manchester United successor

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is expected to pick his own successor before he leaves the role.

Woodward resigned on Wednesday amid the fallout from the collapsed European Super League and will depart at the end of the year.

He had reportedly been considering leaving anyway, but the events of this tumultuous week may have expedited his decision.

To what extent Woodward supported the Super League plans – if, indeed, he did at all – remains unclear, with some sources suggesting that he was firmly opposed to the idea and has simply become the fall guy for the Glazers, United’s majority owners.

That suggestion has been rejected by many, though, with Woodward’s association with the Glazer family going back to 2005, when he advised them on their takeover of the club.

Regardless, the 49-year-old’s time at Old Trafford is almost up and, according to Manchester Evening News, choosing who succeeds him will be his last major decision before he moves on.

Woodward took up the position in 2013 and has been at the forefront of transfer negotiations for much of that time, notably securing a then world record deal for Paul Pogba in the summer of 2016.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Woodward said: “I am extremely proud to have served United and it has been an honour to work for the world’s greatest football club for the past 16 years.

“The club is well positioned for the future and it will be difficult to walk away at the end of the year.

“I would like to thank United’s passionate fans for their support during the good times and bad times. I know this has been a challenging period in our history, but your support for the team has never, ever been in doubt.”

