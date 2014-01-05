Eusebio: Factfile

The former Benfica striker was a prolific goalscorer for both club and country - scoring 733 goals in 745 matches - and boasts an impressive list of honours to his name.

Here we look back at the greatest achievements of a storied career that featured 11 league titles and one European Cup win:

Born January 25, 1942, in Lourenco Marques, Mozambique (then Portuguese East Africa).

1957: Signs for local side Sporting de Lourenco Marques.

1960: Moves to Benfica after being turned down by Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

1961: Makes official debut for Benfica in a Portuguese Cup game against Vitoria Setubal, scores and misses a penalty in a 4-1 defeat.

1961: Wins first Portugal cap in a 4-2 defeat to Luxembourg, scoring his country's opening goal

1962: Scores two goals in European Cup final as Benfica beat Real Madrid 5-3, finishes second behind Josef Masopust of Dukla Prague in Ballon d'Or voting.

1963: Suffers defeat in 2-1 European Cup final loss to Milan, scoring Benfica's only goal, but wins second league title with Lisbon club.

1965: Denied further European glory as Inter beat Benfica 1-0 in European Cup final, although Eusebio did finish the tournament as top scorer with nine goals.

1965: Wins Ballon d'Or ahead of Inter duo Giacinto Facchetti and Luis Suarez.

1966: Scores four goals in FIFA World Cup quarter-final as Portugal come from behind to overcome North Korea 5-3.

1966: Loses World Cup semi-final to hosts England, despite netting Portugal's only goal, Bobby Charlton scoring a double for the eventual winners. Finishes tournament as top scorer (nine goals).

1968: Prevented from scoring winner in European Cup final by great stop from Manchester United goalkeeper Alex Stepney with scores at 1-1. United went on to win 4-1 in extra-time, but Eusebio displayed great sportsmanship by applauding Stepney's save.

1968: Wins inaugural European Golden Boot after scoring 43 goals in 1867-68 season, went on to win the award for a second time in 1973.

1975: Plays final game for Benfica before moving to United States, enjoying spells in the North American Soccer League with Boston, Monterrey, Toronto, Las Vegas and New Jersey, in addition to stints at Portuguese sides Beira-Mar and Uniao de Tomar.

1979: Retires as Benfica's all-time leading goalscorer 474, a mark that still stands. Also finished his career as Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer (41 goals) and most capped player (64 caps), although both records went on to be broken.

2003: Honoured as the Golden Player of Portugal by the Portuguese Football Federation to celebrate UEFA's jubilee.

2004: Named as one of the top 125 greatest living footballers in the FIFA 100 list by Brazil legend Pele.

2014: Passes away on January 5.