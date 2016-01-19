Evans warns of potential Bristol upset

Jonny Evans has warned his West Brom teammates that they cannot afford to take Bristol City lightly ahead of their FA Cup third round replay, despite their recent struggles in the league.

Steve Cotterill managed the Championship outfit to an impressive 2-2 draw in the third round FA Cup clash and were only denied a win by a last-minute James Morrison equaliser.

Cotterill was sacked last week with Bristol sitting in a dangerous position inside the relegation zone.

Evans was the man to set up Morrison's equaliser and he is not expecting an easy time of it away to Bristol on Tuesday night.

"It's a tough game away at Bristol," Evans told the Birmingham Mail.

"They haven't got a manager and they'll be trying to do something there."

Evans was particularly wary of staying tight at the back as the team continues to keep up its efforts in front of goal.

"We're scoring more goals," he said.

"Okay, we haven't scored against Southampton, but we scored two away at Chelsea from open play and I think that's always been a criticism of the team - we're only waiting for set pieces.

"But I think you can see that we play a bit more on the front foot, putting teams under pressure and not sitting back as much."

The winner of the replay will play Peterborough United in the fourth round at home.