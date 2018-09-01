Everton 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Calvert-Lewin robs Philip of top Billing

Everton and Huddersfield Town's stuttering starts to 2018-19 continued with Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Goodison Park.

A largely dour affair briefly threatened to spark into life late in the first half with two goals in as many minutes, although that short burst of entertainment was never replicated in a scrappy second period.

The Terriers edged into the lead as Philip Billing nodded in from a set-piece for his maiden Premier League goal.

But less than 90 seconds later, Dominic Calvert-Lewin got on the end of Lucas Digne's centre to net with a header of his own - unfortunately for the paying spectators, the last action of note as neither side could force a winner in a contest high on industry but low in quality.

YESSSSSSSS! with the equaliser!!! 1 - 1 September 1, 2018

The point was arguably a better one for Huddersfield, who, aided by the strong base of a five-man defensive line, had few troubles inside the first half an hour and, following a brief period of pressure of their own, edged ahead in the 34th minute.

Chris Lowe's corner was inadvertently flicked on at the near post by Calvert-Lewin and Billing was free to head home from six yards.

But the lead was swiftly cancelled out as Digne's cross from the left was guided into the bottom-right corner by Calvert-Lewin, who atoned for his unfortunate part in the opener.

Steve Mounie stung the palms of Jordan Pickford early in the second period but that was a rare moment of goalmouth action as the game descended into a series of niggly fouls.

That appeared to suit Huddersfield, who had two narrow escapes as substitute Ademola Lookman's dangerous ball across the face of goal just evaded Gylfi Sigurdsson and Calvert-Lewin headed Leighton Baines’ corner over late on.



What it means: Everton the early-season draw specialists

Marco Silva remains unbeaten from his first four Premier League games as Everton boss, although three of those have been draws. Huddersfield, meanwhile, head into the international break with only two points to their name.

Pat on the back: Calvert-Lewin on song for Toffees

After two goals in the midweek EFL Cup win over Rotherham United, Calvert-Lewin capped a productive four days with the equaliser here - a strong response to having unwittingly set up Billing's header.

Boot up the backside: Terriers defence goes to sleep

Having forged ahead, Huddersfield's backline was guilty of switching off within two minutes as Calvert-Lewin was left all alone to nod the leveller. Had the visitors got to half-time ahead it could have been a completely different story.

What's next?

After the international break, Silva's side play host to pointless West Ham while Huddersfield also return on home soil, with Crystal Palace set to visit the John Smith's Stadium.