Everton 'absolutely devastated' - Jagielka

Everton captain Phil Jagielka says Saturday's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United has left the players feeling "absolutely devastated".

With the match seemingly heading for extra time after Marouane Fellaini put United in front and Chris Smalling scored an equalising own goal, Anthony Martial struck deep into stoppage time to seal United's progression to the final.

The goal denied Everton, who also saw David de Gea save a Romelu Lukaku penalty, the chance to end their 21-year wait for a trophy in next month's final.

"To lose 2-1 is disappointing but to lose with the last kick of the game - we're absolutely devastated," Jagielka is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"We knew we had to perform. We put them on the back foot in the second half but didn't take our chances. We weren't able to find that magical moment.

"You think you're going into extra time but luck wasn't really on our side."

United will face the winner of tomorrow's second semi between Watford and Crystal Palace in the final.