Everton at risk of another points deduction, with Toffees on brink of administration: report

Everton are at risk of another points deduction this season and even going into administration, with the Premier League stalling over a prospective takeover of the Merseysiders.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Premier League might not approve 777Partners' prospective takeover of Everton before the end of 2023, due to continued investigation into their finances.

With over 60 companies involved in 777Partners, the Premier League is reportedly finding it difficult to assess the source and sufficiency of the requisite funds needed to buy Everton.

In September, 777Partners agreed to buy Everton from Farhad Moshiri in September, and have since loaned over £100m to the club under the promise they will eventually own them. Moshiri stopped funding Everton in August, with the prospective buyers covering operating costs and staff wages.

With the Premier League's delay in allowing the takeover to go through, though, trouble could be brewing for the Toffees.

The American private equity firm has made it clear it won't continue to fund the club in the New Year until the takeover goes through, which would mean Everton would become trading insolvent and face administration.

Having already been issued with a 10-point penalty for breaching Premier League spending rules, Everton could face a further deduction of nine points due to their inability to cover running costs and staff wages. This could therefore, see Everton placed into adminstation.

While the Daily Mail suggests that the "Premier League would be loathe to take action that could plunge Everton into administration", the publication does recognise that due diligence is of paramount importance in understanding the financial aspects of 777Partners' potential takeover.

A further nine-point deduction would see Everton left with just four points in the Premier League this term, putting them bottom of the table. Luton Town would sit outside the drop zone, too, but Everton would still only be five points behind and confident of escaping relegation.

