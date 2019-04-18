Everton boss Marco Silva urges Andre Gomes to learn from his mistakes

Everton boss Marco Silva has told Andre Gomes to learn from his mistake after the midfielder was handed a three-match ban for violent conduct.

Gomes admitted the charge arising from a late tackle on Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic at Craven Cottage last week, and will start his suspension against Manchester United on Sunday.

Silva admitted his “surprise” at the ban but said it was up to Gomes and other players to keep their cool to avoid similar incidents.

Silva told a press conference: “Andre is a fair and honest player and he is enjoying what he is doing at the moment but some moments happen.

“It is always tough to play against a player like Mitrovic with his kind of game, but we have to keep our emotional balance.

“I have already spoken to him (Gomes) and it is a moment to learn because it will be tough for us and also it will tough for him to stay out for the next three matches.”