Everton can submit application for Bramley-Moore Dock stadium ‘with confidence’

Everton can submit a planning application for their new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock before the end of the year “with confidence”, according to chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

The second phase of public consultation revealed that 96 per cent of more than 43,000 responses supported plans for a new stadium and community-led legacy project at Goodison Park, with an even higher approval rating for the stadium design itself.

“This is a really important milestone and having the level of support we have from the Liverpool City Region public means we can submit for planning before the end of this year with confidence,” said Baxendale-Barrett.

“A proposed new Everton stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will provide the football club with a platform for growth and is vital to our long-term vision.”