Everton deducted MORE points - and release statement of the process

Everton have been deducted more points by the Premier League, for a second breach of the Premier League's financial regulations.

The league's profit and sustainability rules (PSR) permit clubs to lose £105 million over three years. An independent commission has found that the Toffees breached that by £16.6m for the three-year period up until the 2022/23 season.

This means that Everton have been deducted another two points. The club were deducted 10 earlier this season, before it was reduced to six in February.

The Premier League have deducted Everton a combined eight points this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement, Everton thanked fans for their support and patience and confirmed that they are working with the league on the issues – but admitted their “concern” over the process.

“In January 2024, Everton were charged by the Premier League for breaching the permitted Profit and Sustainability thresholds for the assessment period ending 2022/23,” the club wrote in a statement.

“The matter was referred to a Premier League Commission, which has today announced Everton will receive an immediate two-point deduction. While the Club’s position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the Club is pleased to see that the Commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the Club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the Club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of co-operation and early admission of the Club’s breach.

Sean Dyche's side are now just two points above the relegation zone (Image credit: James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

“Everton remains committed to working collaboratively with the League on all matters relating to PSR but is extremely concerned by the inconsistency of different commissions in respect of points deductions applied.”

Everton have dropped to 16th in the Premier League, two points above the drop zone.

