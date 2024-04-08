Everton deducted MORE points - and release statement of the process

By Mark White
published

Everton have seen their points tally reduced further by the Premier League, slamming the 'inconsistency' of the decision

A general view of Goodison Park during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 22, 2003 at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. Everton won the match 2-0.
(Image credit: Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)

Everton have been deducted more points by the Premier League, for a second breach of the Premier League's financial regulations.

The league's profit and sustainability rules (PSR) permit clubs to lose £105 million over three years. An independent commission has found that the Toffees breached that by £16.6m for the three-year period up until the 2022/23 season.

