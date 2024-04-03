Tottenham Hotspur confirm takeover deal is imminent, with club stakes to be sold

By Steven Chicken
published

The Tottenham Hotspur chairman has acknowledged the club are actively looking to sell a stake in the club

General view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in August 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are sounding out potential new investors into the club to help them reach their ‘long-term potential’, chairman Daniel Levy has confirmed.

Levy broke the news in a statement alongside Tottenham’s financial results for 2022/23, which showed an £86.8m loss despite revenues rising to a club-record £549.6m. The chairman’s statement says: “To capitalise on our long-term potential, to continue to invest in the teams and undertake future capital projects, the Club requires a significant increase in its equity base.

