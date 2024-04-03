Tottenham Hotspur confirm takeover deal is imminent, with club stakes to be sold

Tottenham Hotspur are sounding out potential new investors into the club to help them reach their ‘long-term potential’, chairman Daniel Levy has confirmed.

Levy broke the news in a statement alongside Tottenham’s financial results for 2022/23, which showed an £86.8m loss despite revenues rising to a club-record £549.6m. The chairman’s statement says: “To capitalise on our long-term potential, to continue to invest in the teams and undertake future capital projects, the Club requires a significant increase in its equity base.

"The Board and its advisors, Rothschild & Co, are in discussions with prospective investors. Any recommended investment proposal would require the support of the Club’s shareholders."

The Evening Standard report that the ongoing talks are with a view to selling a minority stake in the club, which would likely leave current majority owners ENIC with ultimate control over the club.

ENIC currently own 86.6% of the club, with Levy and his family in turn holding a 29.9% stake in ENIC.

Levy has been Tottenham chairman since 2001 and has overseen the club’s rise from finishing consistently in Premier League mid-table to being regular top-four contenders – though last season’s eighth place was their lowest finish since 2009.

However, despite joining Manchester City in turning the Big Four into a Big Six, Spurs have never quite been able to bridge the gap to become genuine title contenders.

They went closest in 2015/16, when for a spell they looked like being Leicester’s most viable title contenders but ultimately finished third after an underwhelming end to the season; and in the following campaign, when Mauricio Pochettino’s side finished as runners-up to Antonio Conte’s Chelsea despite Spurs winning all but four of their last 23 games.

Spurs also reached the Champions League final in 2019, losing 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid; and have been three-time runners-up in the League Cup since winning it in 2008, beating Chelsea 2-1 after extra time.

