Liverpool make clear Jurgen Klopp replacement choice: report

By Matthew Holt
published

Liverpool are yet to decide as to who will become the new Reds boss this summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly made it clear which candidate they would like to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer.

The 56-year-old is set to end his nine-year tenure on Merseyside later this year and both Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim have emerged as the frontrunners.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1