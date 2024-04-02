Liverpool make clear Jurgen Klopp replacement choice: report

Liverpool have reportedly made it clear which candidate they would like to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer.

The 56-year-old is set to end his nine-year tenure on Merseyside later this year and both Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim have emerged as the frontrunners.

Xabi Alonso was also identified as an early candidate but the Spaniard recently announced his intentions to stay in the Bundesliga.

Still battling for a further two pieces of silverware this season, Liverpool are preparing for an almighty transition.

Klopp, who was appointed back in 2015, will go down as one of the most successful Reds managers in recent history, with eight trophies to his name.

But it is the future which is now more concerning for supporters, with FSG (Fenway Sports Group) tasked with making the right decision in order to fill the void left by the German.

De Zerbi, currently at Brighton, is well thought of for his innovative thinking and fast-flowing football which has been likened to the current style of Liverpool.

Amorim, employed by Sporting Lisbon, is widely renowned as one of Europe's up-and-coming coaches and at 39 is the younger option of the two leading candidates.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim. (Image credit: PA)

However according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano via TEAMtalk, it is the latter of the two who is currently leading the way in terms of FSG's plans.

“Despite the links with De Zerbi as Klopp’s successor, I keep repeating my position on that – I’m told that Ruben Amorim is the favourite option for now,” said Romano.

“De Zerbi has been on the list for Liverpool for some time as well, but there’s still no development so far.

“Let’s also see what Bayern will decide to do, but it’s still time for internal talks at Bayern on who will replace Thomas Tuchel, and nothing has been decided yet.”

