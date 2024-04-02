Manchester United preparing SHOCK managerial change with move for Championship coach: report

Manchester United are said to be lining up a staggering approach to bring Kieran McKenna back to the club.

McKenna, currently in charge at Ipswich Town, has seen the Tractor Boys enjoy a superb campaign in the Championship with the prospect of back-to-back promotions a real possibility.

Currently battling alongside Leicester City and Leeds United for an automatic promotion spot, the 37-year-old is now being tipped to return to Old Trafford this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are looking at options to bring McKenna back to the club to replace manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has endured a difficult second season at the club with Man Utd currently nine points outside of the top four.

A 1-1 draw at Brentford last time out brought further pressure the way of Ten Hag after the Bees struck the woodwork four times across the 90 minutes.

With Chelsea and Liverpool to come in the next week, pressure is again beginning to mount as INEOS again looks to explore their managerial candidates heading into the summer.

McKenna, who used to work at the Theatre of Dreams under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left to take up the role at Portman Road in 2021 and has guided Ipswich into promotion chasers once more this season.

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relieved of his duties back in November 2021. (Image credit: Ian Kington/AFP via Getty Images)

McKenna has been linked with plenty of Premier League jobs over the last 18 months, including a role at Crystal Palace, but admits he is focused on the task at hand with Ipswich.

"I think there's really good managers at every level," he said back in February.#

"I've worked at the Premier League as a first-team coach with a big contribution to some big wins and good seasons there so I know the level, have operated at that level and can work with players at that level and think I can help players and teams at that level.

"I think ultimately in my career that is where I want to work and want to make an impact but I think there's other coaches in the chain who can do that.

"I am enjoying my job here, it's a fantastic football club and a great group to work with and that's where the focus is at the moment and enjoying the really good season we are having," he added.

