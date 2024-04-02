Manchester United preparing SHOCK managerial change with move for Championship coach: report

By FourFourTwo Staff
published

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag continues to face speculation over his future at the Theatre of Dreams

Erik ten Hag looks on during Manchester United's derby defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League in March 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are said to be lining up a staggering approach to bring Kieran McKenna back to the club.

McKenna, currently in charge at Ipswich Town, has seen the Tractor Boys enjoy a superb campaign in the Championship with the prospect of back-to-back promotions a real possibility.

