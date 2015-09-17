Everton given Coleman and Besic boost

Roberto Martinez has confirmed that Seamus Coleman and Muhamed Besic could be fit to return to action for Everton against Swansea City on Saturday.

Besic was forced off inside the opening 10 minutes of the 3-1 win over Chelsea last weekend with a hamstring problem, before Coleman later succumbed to a similar injury.

Martinez said after the match that neither injury appeared to be unduly serious and the former Wigan boss has backed both to make their comebacks either at the Liberty Stadium or in the League Cup against Reading.

"We've had positive news on both because [the problem] is the least we expected in terms of soft tissue injuries and they're both reacting well to treatment," Martinez said on Thursday.

"It's difficult to tell when we will be able to get them back but I would give both a chance to be involved at the weekend or Tuesday in the League Cup."

Martinez, who also confirmed that both Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson are approaching full fitness, has challenged his side to continue the standards they hit in the victories over Chelsea and Southampton as they head into a congested month of fixtures.

"Our mentality has been right for a long time now - it's about getting momentum and being consistent," he added.

"October is a tough month. The first 10 fixtures are very challenging but we have found out a lot about ourselves. We are looking forward to being tested and carrying on the performances we have shown. Southampton away and Chelsea at home have set the levels we want for the rest of the season."

"When you look at the subs bench on Saturday you feel very, very confident that you have good options and can cope with any injuries or setbacks you might have over 95 minutes.

"We are very proud of the work we have done behind the scenes over the last two years."