Everton job one of football's best - Unsworth

Caretaker manager David Unsworth has described the vacant Everton role as "one of the top jobs in the world".

The club's Under-21 manager will take over the first team for their last game of the season at home to relegated Norwich on Sunday after Roberto Martinez paid the price for a season of underachievement.

The temporary boss has confirmed his interest, while Ajax coach Frank De Boer and outgoing Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini have also been linked with a move to Goodison Park.

And Unsworth feels whoever is appointed should consider themselves lucky, such is the quality of the squad that will be at their disposal, as well as transfer funds being made available by new majority investor Farhad Moshiri.

"You need to be a winner. You need to blend top international players with top Under-21 players. It's not rocket science," Unsworth said when asked what is required to be a success in the role.

"You need to come in, you need to hit the ground running, you need to have a relationship with the fans, you need to build a team and a squad that's going to win, and then when you're winning, you keep winning.

"It's one of the top jobs in the world, and that's not me with my biased Everton blue hat on, it is one of the top managerial jobs, especially now with our new investor.

"With the relationship that the new manager will have with our chairman, with the passionate fans that we have, it's a top job for whoever gets it."

Unsworth also backed former Swansea City and Wigan Athletic manager Martinez to respond positively to his dismissal.

"Obviously he was very disappointed," said Unsworth.

"I spoke to him on the phone, he was very, very disappointed that he couldn't see out the job but understood the reasons behind it.

"The chairman [Bill Kenwright] was devastated as well. It's not nice, it's not easy when these things happen but it has happened.

"I saw Roberto [on Friday morning] and we had a big hug. He's fine and he'll go off and recharge his batteries, and I'm sure he'll be in a top job very, very soon."