Everton land Deulofeu on permanent deal

Everton have confirmed the permanent signing of winger Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona on an initial three-year deal.

The 21-year-old Spaniard enjoyed a successful loan spell at Goodison Park in the 2013-14 season, before spending last term at Sevilla on a temporary basis.

He will now move to Everton permanently after the Premier League club agreed a €6million fee with Barcelona, who retain a buy-back clause and first option on the player.

"Gerard needs no introduction to anyone here at Everton, for we are all well aware of his incredible footballing talent," said Everton manager Roberto Martinez.

"We got to know him really well from his loan period, not only as such a talented player but also his great character. He will be a fantastic asset to our club."

"Gerard considers Everton as home and we are getting an even more mature player now than he was a couple of seasons ago.

"Our objective was to secure Tom [Cleverley, who agreed a move to Goodison last month] and Gerard as quickly as we could and I’m really pleased this is exactly what we’ve done."

Deulofeu, a product of Barcelona's youth system who never started a senior game for the club, made 29 appearances in his first spell at Everton.

After news of his move was announced, he posted on Twitter: "I'm back! Once a blue, always a blue!"

Everton have the option of extending Deulofeu's deal by a further year.