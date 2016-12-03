Everton need time and changes, says Koeman

Ronald Koeman admitted Everton need more time and changes as the Premier League club continue to struggle for form.

After an encouraging start to the season, Everton have only won one of their past eight Premier League matches heading into Sunday's visit of Manchester United.

Everton suffered a 1-0 loss to Southampton in Koeman's return to his former club last time out, a result which left the Merseyside outfit seventh in the table and five points outside of the European places.

Dutch manager Koeman said forays into the transfer market will help Everton improve in their question for European football.

"We need at least this winter and we need next summer to make changes in this club," Koeman said.

"I still have the belief we will be successful at Everton. Maybe we need a little more time, maybe we need to make more changes in the team, maybe we need it for next season.

"We know it is a new project and everybody knows that takes time. We had a good start, it is a difficult time now but that is football.

"It is always difficult when there is a lack of confidence and a lack of belief but it can be good for me to see the reaction of the team in a difficult time. It is better to see that.

"Of course you like to have a win every weekend because everyone is happy but sometimes, to get your eyes really open, maybe this time is the best to understand what we need to change."