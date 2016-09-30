Everton profited from 'harsh' refereeing, claims Delaney

Crystal Palace defender Damien Delaney believes Everton profited from "harsh" refereeing during Friday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Goodison Park.

Christian Benteke ultimately secured a commendable point for the away side four minutes in the second half with a fine header, but it was Everton's opener that left Delaney frustrated.

The Irish defender was penalised for a high foot on Phil Jagielka – who handled the ball – on the edge of the box, with Romelu Lukaku scoring from the resulting free-kick, but Delaney feels the Everton man got lucky.

"I thought I pulled out and Jags [Jagielka] put his head down towards the ball," he told Sky Sports.

"It's a bit harsh if I'm honest with you. We made a hash of it in the wall [for the free-kick] but one thing we've got is great spirit and comradery."

Delaney accepted that Palace should have done more to stop Lukaku's free-kick, however, as their wall remained static and opted not to jump under his instruction.

"I think it was probably my decision," he added. "It was one of those that was borderline whether to jump or not. It was my decision and maybe should have jumped. It was the wrong decision in the end."