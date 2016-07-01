Everton seal Stekelenburg deal

Everton have completed the signing of goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg on a three-year deal from Fulham.

Stekelenburg becomes the first signing since Dutch compatriot Ronald Koeman replaced Roberto Martinez as manager last month.

Former Ajax and Roma shot-stopper Stekelenburg spent last term playing under Koeman having joined Southampton on a season-long loan.

The deal marks the third time the pair have linked up, with Koeman handing Stekelenburg his debut at Ajax in 2002.

He will now compete with Joel Robles for the starting berth between the posts after Tim Howard left Goodison Park.

"I'm very happy - things have moved very fast over the last couple days," the 33-year-old told evertontv.

"He [Koeman] has come to Everton and he called me a few days after asking if I was willing to follow him. It wasn't difficult to make that choice.

"He's one of the best coaches - he's straight talking, he's fair and he has confidence in me which counts as well.

"I've been here [in England] for a couple of seasons and I love the Premier League. It's fantastic that I can stay."

Koeman added: "Obviously I know Maarten well having worked with him at two clubs before.

"I know through his professionalism, hardworking approach and personality he will fit in well with what I will be building at Everton."