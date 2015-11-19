Everton to sign Bury starlet Foulds

Everton have reached a deal to sign Bury defensive starlet Matty Foulds in January.

The 17-year-old, who has progressed through the youth system at Gigg Lane, has made just two senior appearances this season for Bury and only signed his first professional contract in February this year.

Foulds had also been linked with Tottenham and Aston Villa but the centre-back has opted to move to Goodison Park when the transfer window opens on January 2.

"Everton have agreed a deal for 17-year-old Matty Foulds, with the Bury defender set to move to Goodison Park for an undisclosed fee in January," the club confirmed on Thursday.

Foulds is due to join up with the Everton academy side once his move is completed.