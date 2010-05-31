Everton sign free agent Beckford

The 26-year-old scored 31 goals for promoted League One side Leeds United last season before being released from his contract at Elland Road.

A former Chelsea youngster, Beckford hit the headlines last season by scoring to knock Manchester United out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford.

"I'm looking forward to it very much and I wish the season was starting tomorrow!" he told the club's official website.

"It's going to be a test, I know that, but I am looking forward to it. I want to test myself at the highest level and luckily for me, David Moyes showed an interest in me, showed some faith in me and hopefully I can repay that.

"I've been fortunate enough to score goals at all the clubs that I've been at and hopefully I'll be able to do that here as well. I hope I'll be able to hit the ground running."

"Everton's a club that I think I can learn from and it can help me develop into a better player. Fingers crossed, I can be really involved in taking this club where it wants to be."



