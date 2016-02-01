Everton v Newcastle United: McClaren's revamped side aim to end dismal Toffees record

Big-spending Newcastle United could hand debuts to Andros Townsend and Seydou Doumbia as they aim to end a dismal run against Everton.

Steve McClaren has been one of the Premier League's most active managers during the transfer window, with Henri Saivet and Jonjo Shelvey making promising debuts in January.

Townsend sealed a move from Tottenham for a reported £12million last week and Doumbia arrived on loan from Roma on deadline day, with both players available for their first appearances at Goodison Park.

And with his side having won just one of their last eight league meetings with Everton, McClaren will be desperate to see the new signings hit the ground running on Wednesday.

"I'm very happy. The acquisitions have been very good," was McClaren's assessment after Townsend's arrival. "We have got very good players to add to our already-good squad."

Everton have spent much of deadline day attempting to force through the signing of Locomotiv Moscow forward Oumar Niasse, after a bid around the £13.5m mark was accepted early on Monday.

Roberto Martinez's side are without a win in their last five Premier League games but dispatched Carlisle United 3-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday to give themselves a much-needed lift after their League Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Manchester City.

Ross Barkley followed a fine finish against City with a thumping strike to round off that Carlisle victory and, as the England international prepares to make his 100th Premier League appearance, Martinez believes he is beginning to be appreciated fully for his talent.

"It was good to see the Carlisle fans recognise Ross," Martinez said after the 22-year-old, who has scored three times in five league games against Newcastle, was applauded from the pitch at Brunton Park. "I think people are starting to appreciate what an incredible English talent we are developing.

"Ross is a stylish footballer - any football fan would love to watch his skill and pay the price of their ticket to watch a footballer like him."

Everton hope to have Muhamed Besic fully fit after he missed the games with City and Carlisle with a hamstring issue, while Kevin Mirallas could also make a return from a knee problem.

Vurnon Anita (hamstring) is close to a comeback for Newcastle but Massadio Haidara (knee), Tim Krul (ACL) and Gabriel Obertan (hamstring) are still sidelined.



Key Opta Stats:

- Romelu Lukaku has scored five goals and assisted four more in seven Barclays Premier League appearances against Newcastle United.

- Newcastle United have failed to score in three of their last four Premier League meetings with Everton.

- Only Aston Villa (8) have won fewer points from their last 10 Premier League games than Everton (9).

- Everton have kept a league-low one clean sheet at home in the Premier League in 2015-16.