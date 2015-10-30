Everton v Sunderland: Allardyce out to make Martinez miserable again

Sam Allardyce has called on Sunderland to make Roberto Martinez miserable again when they visit Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Sunderland claimed a 3-0 win over arch rivals Newcastle United in Allardyce's second game in charge last weekend.

An Adam Johnson penalty - awarded after Fabricio Coloccini had been sent off for fouling Steven Fletcher - gave Sunderland control of the match.

Billy Jones and Fletcher then found the net to complete the victory, although Allardyce admitted his side were fortunate to win having been second-best to Newcastle for much of the first half.

Sunderland remain in the bottom three on six points but the Wearsiders took four points from Martinez's men last campaign, claiming a 2-0 win at Goodison Park back in May.

Allardyce said: "We can't overshadow that we have to play better and we have to do more. If we can't win we have to make sure we don't lose.

"We have to meet it head on but we have to enjoy ourselves. It can't be all doom and gloom - it's our job to lift the players.

"Our job on Sunday is to make Roberto as miserable as we did last season."

Sunderland could be without John O'Shea (hamstring) and Ola Toivonen (calf) after they were both forced off against Newcastle.

Defender Younes Kaboul also sustained a groin injury in that match while Fabio Borini is still a doubt with an ankle problem.

For Everton, Seamus Coleman is doubtful because of illness and captain Phil Jagielka will spend the next two months on the sidelines due to a knee injury sustained in last week's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.

But Muhamed Besic and Leighton Baines are both back in training, with the latter in contention to make his first appearance of the season.

Everton, who are 11th in the table, welcome Sunderland to Merseyside without a win in three games in the league.

And, after failing to capitalise on home advantage in last season's corresponding fixture, Martinez is keen to ensure his side do not repeat the same mistakes this time around.

"They've [Sunderland] had a positive reaction under their new manager. Winning the derby has given them a big boost," Martinez added.

"They look galvanised. We are aware of the strength of this Sunderland side. We are facing a team that is clearly in fine form. But we are playing at home. We respect them immensely, but we have to make the most of playing at Goodison Park."

Key Opta Stats:

- Everton have enjoyed just one victory in their last five Premier League games against Sunderland, drawing one and losing three.

- The last five top-tier meetings between these two sides have produced a total of just seven goals (two for Everton, five for Sunderland).

- Black Cats' boss Sam Allardyce has lost each of his last six Premier League games against Everton (all with West Ham) overall and each of his last five top-tier visits to Goodison Park (with Bolton, Blackburn and West Ham).

- Yann M'Vila has assisted three goals in his last three games for Sunderland in the Premier League.

- Roberto Martinez has won five of his last six Premier League contests with Sam Allardyce (L1), including all four as Everton manager.