Everton winger insists there has been no contact with Leeds United

The Everton winger is currently on loan at Anderlecht in Belgium until the end of the season, but has previously spoken of his ambition to return to the Premier League.

Anderlecht are keen to retain his services after the 29-year-old started life in the Jupiler League with four goals in 10 games, but reports in Belgium over the weekend said Leeds were interested in making a move for the player this summer.

When asked about the speculation, the DR Congo international denied that there was anything concrete but stopped short at committing his future to the Belgian club.

“Have I spoken to Bielsa? I have never heard about that, frankly,” he told Walfoot.

“I’m happy to be here and that’s what counts.

“Will I stay? You never know.”

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, one point behind Sheffield United in the second automatic promotion spot.

