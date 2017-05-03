Everton winger Lennon treated for stress-related illness

Everton have confirmed that winger Aaron Lennon is being treated for a stress-related illness.

The 30-year-old was attended to by police on Eccles Old Road in Salford on Sunday after members of the public became concerned.

Greater Manchester Police said: "Police were called at around 4.35pm to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man on Eccles Old Road.

"Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was detained under section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment."

Everton later said in a statement: "Aaron Lennon is receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness. The club is supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time."

Lennon's representatives, Base Soccer, tweeted on Tuesday: "Everyone at Base Soccer sends their support to Aaron Lennon - get well soon and stay strong."

The club then added on Twitter early on Thursday: "Thank you for all the kind messages for Aaron. We are supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time."

Thank you for all the kind messages for Aaron. We are supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time.May 3, 2017

A number of messages of support for the England international were posted on social media following the news, including from old club Tottenham.

Get well soon , we're all thinking of you. May 3, 2017

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore, who has battled depression in the past, wrote: "Thoughts and love with Aaron Lennon and his family right now. I know that place, and I know he'll be fine with good support from us all."

Frank Bruno, the former heavyweight boxer who has three times been sectioned and has worked as an ambassador for mental health, said: "Thoughts r with Aaron Lennon today, stay strong & as positive as possible, there is light at the end of tunnel u will get through this boss."

Thoughts and love with Aaron Lennon and his family right now.I know that place, and I know he'll be fine with good support from us all.May 2, 2017

Lennon joined Everton from Spurs on a permanent deal in 2015 but he has not made an appearance in the Premier League since February 11.

The ex-Leeds United winger has won 21 caps for England, the last of which came in 2013.