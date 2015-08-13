Everton wrap up Holgate deal

Everton have completed the signing of Barnsley youngster Mason Holgate for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old arrives at Goodison Park on a five-year contract having made 22 senior appearances for the League One outfit last term.

"With Mason, an opportunity came up and we didn't want to lose out," said Everton boss Roberto Martinez. "He is a young man with a very impressive future.

"His development is going to be important and it will be interesting to see how quickly he can have an impact on the first team. But he is not a player who I would expect to perform straight away in the Premier League - that would be very unfair.

"Mason, already at 18, has played 20 games in League One, which shows his incredible potential.

"I feel that we are the perfect place in order for Mason to develop into a top footballer.

"I know that he is a player who can bring us something quite unique, so we are excited about that possibility, even though he is one for the future rather than now."

Holgate follows in the footsteps of now-England international John Stones, who made the same move in 2013.