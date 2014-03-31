Everton's Howard out for Arsenal revenge

Since Arsenal ran out 4-1 winners in the quarter-final clash earlier this month, Everton have won four league games in a row to move to within four points of Arsene Wenger's men in the table.

The race for fourth place looks set to go down to the wire and Howard admits that Everton are out for revenge this weekend, although the Merseyside club have not beaten Arsenal since 2007.

The veteran goalkeeper, though, is confident that Roberto Martinez's side can end that wait for a victory.

"We are looking forward to playing Arsenal," said the United States international.

"We still have a sour taste in our mouth about what happened at the Emirates in the FA Cup, so we will try and put that right at home.

"We're not favourites to finish fourth because the gap is still four points.

"It's in our hands because we have a game in hand and we have to play them, but they still have that four-point lead so it is difficult."