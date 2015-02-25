Everton's Naismith happy to be in the wars

The Scotland international routinely puts his body on the line for his side, which often results in him inducing fouls and picking up bumps and bruises.

But far from shying away from such contact, Naismith says he is willing to do whatever it takes to help Everton succeed.

"It’s part and parcel of the game," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"The way I play is I put my all into the game and do everything to win.

"If that's going into tackles or going up for a header when you might get hurt, then you just do it.

"It is about striving to win. I can't say I've woken up and thought 'I've had enough of this'.

"I'm happy to be on the pitch, playing and trying to be successful for Everton."