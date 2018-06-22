Everything still to play for against 'very strong' France, says Eriksen

Christian Eriksen is relishing the opportunity to take on a "very strong" France outfit as Denmark bid to reach the last 16 of a World Cup for the first time since 2002.

The Tottenham midfielder was on target with a fine left-footed strike to open the scoring in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Australia in Samara.

A controversial VAR penalty decision, awarded to the Socceroos and converted by Mile Jedinak, denied Denmark the win but France's subsequent 1-0 victory over Peru means Age Hareide's men need only a draw in their final match to join Les Bleus in progressing from Group C.

Speaking before the France-Peru game had finished, Eriksen was confident of reaching the second round.

"Everything is still to play for, we're still in a good position with four points and we need to stay there," he told reporters. "Going into France will be a different game and a fun game to play.

"They're a very strong side, they have three starting elevens in their team so it depends how they go today. We go into the game with lots of confidence and hopefully it will be the same after the game.

"It will be a very, very different game against France. We expect more than against Peru and Australia, but all games are close and tight.

"There's possibilities at both ends and with the VAR there's always the extra possibility to get something!"

Denmark fans have been heavily outnumbered in each of their two group-stage matches, but Eriksen said the squad understood it was not easy for supporters to make the trip to Russia.

"We've been asked that a few times, it depends how far we go," he said.

"The more and more fans we get it's better to go far, even the 1,000 plus fans that are here is impressive, we know how hard it is to get here.

"We had that experience with our families, it was difficult to get tickets but if it's not here they can have a party in Denmark!"