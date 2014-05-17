Evian coach Dupraz ignites Renard rivalry

Evian travel to Sochaux knowing a draw can help them fend off the relegation-placed Sochaux but a loss will see them drop to Ligue 2.

Sochaux have gone unbeaten in seven matches, to give themselves hope of retaining their top-flight status, as they were six points from safety through 30 games.

Evian coach Pascal Dupraz does not like opposite number, Sochaux's boss Herve Renard, and the former was the latest to stir up their rivalry ahead of the battle at the Stade Auguste-Bonal.

"I don't know Renard at all. But he seems to know everything, while I'm just a modest coach," Dupraz said, as published by Ligue1.com.

"He decided to be my adversary for more than the duration of a single match. But that's his problem.

"He seems like he knows everything but that's really not the case; if he did, he wouldn't be having his agent make surreptitious inquiries about the coaching job here at Evian or at other clubs.

"Basically it means that we're in with a good chance of staying up this season."

Renard's history with Dupraz is nothing recent, with the Sochaux boss sinking the boot into his fellow Haute-Savoie native back in March.

"We're not friends at all. He complains about everyone and I'm no exception," Renard said at the time.

"You don't have to scratch very hard to get Mr Dupraz to bite. It's like he has a loaded weapon in his pocket.

"As soon as someone says the smallest thing, he goes off. His game-playing makes me smile.

"I've known this maniac since my days in the (Championnat) National (division three). He calls me 'The Actor', as you know."