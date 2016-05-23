Evra confirms two-year Juventus deal

Patrice Evra has confirmed he will sign a new two-year contract with Juventus.

The former Manchester United full-back has played a crucial role under Massimiliano Allegri since arriving on a free transfer in 2014, winning back-to-back Serie A and Coppa Italia titles.

The 35-year-old's consistent form has seen retain his place as first-choice left-back for the majority of the campaign, despite the arrival last year of Alex Sandro from Porto for a reported €26million fee.

And Evra looks set to stay in Turin until at least 2018 after announcing an agreement over a contract extension.

"Yes, I gave my consent to the club, I'll stay for another two years," he said after the Coppa Italia final win over AC Milan, as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Evra has made 35 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twice.