Evra enjoying feel-good factor in French squad

France had to deal with off-field controversy at the World Cup in 2010 and the UEFA European Championship two years later, leading to poor results.

A host of French players refuse to train in South Africa after Nicolas Anelka was sent home, while in 2012 the likes of Samir Nasri, Hatem Ben Arfa, Jeremy Menez and Yann M'Vila were the subject of disciplinary hearings.

However, Evra, who was captain during the 2010 scandal, feels the squad is more united in Brazil.

"There are no problems with egos. The scary thing about this France squad is that everything is fine. We feel proud to wear the shirt," he said on Wednesday.

"I try to give the best of myself. In 2010, I took my role too seriously

"I always love myself. I know it's a bit arrogant but I loved the Pat of 2010 and I love the Pat of 2014.

"(But) we must stop saying that I am the captain. It's Hugo (Lloris).

"I was it in 2010, that's enough for me."

France ran out 3-0 winners against Honduras in their opening game on Sunday and meet Switzerland next in Group E on Friday.