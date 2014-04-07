Evra optimistic United can topple Bayern

United and Bayern won their respective domestic leagues last season, though the fortunes of the two European giants have contrasted vastly this term.

While United have struggled to make the transition from the end of Alex Ferguson's trophy-laden era to David Moyes' tenure, Bayern have thrived under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola, who replaced Jupp Heynckes at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern retained the Bundesliga crown with seven matches to spare, and are now seeking to become the first club to successfully defend the Champions League title.

United gained a credible 1-1 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford, but face the difficult prospect of toppling Bayern in Germany.

However, full-back Evra is confident of an upset and revealed that United are more focused on Europe's premier competition than on domestic matters.

"You have to believe and, to be fair, this season we have played not so bad in the Champions League," Evra said.

"We are confident and it looks like we are all up for it more than the league and in the cup.

"I know it is not professional to say that but it is the truth. We look more on it, we look more like we have the Man United spirit when we play in the Champions League."