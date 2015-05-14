Evra ready for Suarez clash

Juventus defender Patrice Evra will shake Luis Suarez's hand before the UEFA Champions League final, but said he would make sure the Uruguayan felt his presence.

Suarez racially abused Evra during a Premier League game in 2011 when the pair were at Liverpool and Manchester United respectively, leading to a fine and eight-game ban.

The two will meet again in the Champions League final on June 6, when Evra's Juve face Suarez's Barcelona in Berlin.

Evra, who played 90 minutes in Juve's 1-1 second-leg semi-final draw at Real Madrid on Wednesday, said he was unfazed by facing Suarez.

"It doesn't matter. The most important thing is that I play in the final," Evra said.

"I am proud to be what I am, I am proud about my colour, and I will shake his hand, it is no problem, but I will make sure he will feel me on the pitch."

Evra said his plans going into every season included reaching the decider of Europe's premier club competition.

The 33-year-old claimed the 2007-08 Champions League crown with United.

"I don't think it happens by chance. Don't call me arrogant but every time I play in this competition I think I can reach the final," Evra said.

"I really like playing in the Champions League: the atmosphere brings the best out of me."