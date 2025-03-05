Statistically Speaking... PSG vs Liverpool

Liverpool and PSG are meeting for the first time in seven years

In one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16, the runaway leaders of the Premier League and Ligue 1, Liverpool and PSG, go head-to-head.

The Reds are in pursuit of a seventh European crown, while Les Parisiens are still craving their first.

Ahead of the first leg in Paris on Wednesday night, we’ve picked out a selection of noteworthy statistical nuggets…

Honours even so far

Neymar scored the winning goal for PSG the last time the sides met (Image credit: Alamy)

This will be the fifth encounter between Liverpool and PSG, who have both beaten each other twice.

The pair first faced off in the semi-finals of the 1996/97 Cup Winners’ Cup. Ricardo Gomes’ PSG won the first leg in the French capital 3-0, before Roy Evans’ Liverpool battled back to win the second leg on Merseyside 2-0, narrowly going out on aggregate.

It would be 21 years before they met again, this time in the group stage of the 2018/19 Champions League. An all-German affair in the dugout, with Jurgen Klopp in charge of Liverpool and Thomas Tuchel leading PSG, the Reds edged a 3-2 thriller at Anfield and Les Parisiens triumphed 2-1 at the Parc des Princes.

Two busy teams

Arne Slot's Liverpool have already played almost 20 games in 2025, although they did have the weekend off, having been knocked out of the FA Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

Luis Enrique’s PSG come into this clash in scintillating form. Unbeaten in 22 games, a run stretching back to late November, they’ve won 10 on the spin, reaching that mark with a 4-1 home thrashing of Lille in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The reigning French champions’ three defeats this season have all come in the Champions League, however – away to Arsenal and Bayern Munich and at home to Atletico Madrid. As such, they had to go through the knockout phase play-offs – in which they thrashed compatriots Brest 10-0 on aggregate – to reach the last 16.

However, despite having gone straight through to this stage of the competition by topping the league phase, Liverpool have played 16 games since the turn of the year to PSG’s 15.

Salah on course to outdo himself?

Mo Salah scored on his last Champions League appearance – also against French opposition, as Liverpool beat Lille 2-1 at Anfield in January (Image credit: Alamy)

Despite reaching 30 goals in a campaign for the fifth time as a Liverpool player, Mo Salah has only netted three times in the 2024/25 Champions League – half as many as PSG’s top scorer in the competition, Ousmane Dembele.

But the Reds’ ‘Egyptian King’ is just about in the form of his career right now, and he’s on a nine-match streak of scoring and/or assisting, notching nine goals and setting up five.

Were he to bag his second Champions League knockout brace on Wednesday night (his first came for Liverpool against former club Roma in the 2017/18 semi-finals), Salah would move to within 12 goals of his career best (44 in 2017/18, his first season with the Reds) with at least 12 games remaining this term.