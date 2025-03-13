Liverpool were dumped out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by PSG on penalties at Anfield after a classic tie on Tuesday night, and one Manchester United legend got to enjoy every moment of it.

Ousmane Dembele's early goal cancelled out Harvey Elliott's winner in Paris and Arne Slot's men failed to find the back of the net with the 19 shots they had.

For opposition fans, there was somewhat of a relief that Liverpool wouldn't be able to complete a coveted league and European double, with the Reds 15 points clear at the summit of the Premier League with just nine games left to play.

Manchester United legend had the last laugh over the Liverpool fans

Liverpool were dumped out on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of those that would have been happy to see Liverpool crash out of Europe was Wayne Rooney.

The former Everton and Manchester United man, who ranked at no.50 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time, was there to witness it in the flesh as a pundit for Amazon Prime and the night couldn't have panned out better for him.

Wayne Rooney played for both Everton and Manchester United - historically Liverpool's two biggest rivals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dembele's goal came in the 12th minute and Rooney was on the end of some abuse from the Liverpool fans inside the stadium after it went in.

Rooney said on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet: “When PSG went 1-0 up [at Liverpool], all of a sudden I started getting abused – Liverpool fans took to starting to abuse me.

"At the end of the game, as they’re all leaving the stadium, and the PSG fans were celebrating, I felt like I grew 10 feet walking around Anfield!”

It's difficult to say PSG didn't deserve to go through against Liverpool and Gary Neville felt the Reds could feel not too aggrieved by the result.

Ousmane Dembele has been in red hot form in 2025, scoring 21 goals for PSG (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Neville added: “Sometimes I think there’s an acceptable way to go out of Europe, and I was really impressed by PSG. I remember with Borussia Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp around 10 years ago, they were a young, hungry team who were playing good football. It was an acceptable way to go out.”

Liverpool's attention now turns to the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, the first silverware on offer in the English football calendar this season.