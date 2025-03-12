Gianluigi Donnarumma's injury: What happened to the PSG and Italy goalkeeper's face to cause his scar

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s facial scar was visible as he knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain claps during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Stade Brestois 29 and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de Roudourou on February 11, 2025 in Guingamp, France.
(Image credit: Franco Arland - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept his side in the Champions League against Liverpool with two wicked saves.

PSG and the Reds couldn’t be separated over two legs in the round-of-16 clash, so a penalty shootout beckoned. Donnarumma was the hero, keeping out Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones from the spot.

His important contributions brought plenty of close-ups of the Italian gloveman, leading to questions about how he obtained the scar on his face.

How Gianluigi Donnarumma got the scar on his face

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park on May 01, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images) Manchester City

Donnarumma was the key man for PSG in downing Liverpool at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoomed-in images of Donnarumma – ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now – show a fairly short but deep-looking scar on his right cheek.

It looks as though it could cause some pain, but it looks worlds better than when he first obtained it while playing in Ligue 1 for Les Parisiens.

Gianluigi Donnarumma at Euro 2024 for Italy

Donnarumma captained Italy in all four of their Euro 2024 games (Image credit: Getty Images)

The source of Donnarumma’s scar is a game last December, away to division rivals Monaco.

The hosts’ defender Wilfried Singo was rushing towards the PSG goalkeeper, who dropped down low to stop his advances.

As the ball deflected behind for a corner, Singo’s momentum took him over the shot-stopper, his studs catching Donnarumma’s face with substantial impact.

Images taken directly after show the goalkeeper’s right eye partially closed and his face below in shreds. He was subbed off in the 22nd minute and later required 10 stitches, according to French outlet RMC Sport.

Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates with his team-mates after Italy's win over England on penalties against England in the final of Euro 2020.

Anfield wasn't the first time Donnarumma's been a shootout hero – as England fans will be only too aware (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the incident, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, merely shows the warrior-like spirit of Donnarumma.

It’s the sort of injury that could materially impact the fight-or-flight instincts of many top goalkeepers, but not the Italian.

He missed just one game for PSG, a French Cup outing against Lens, before retaking his position between the sticks against – of all teams – Monaco in the Trophee des Champions just 16 days after the initial incident.

Les Rouge-et-Bleu won both Monaco meetings but, in truth, are likely more thrilled they escaped with their no.1 in one piece – just.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

