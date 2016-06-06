Evra signs new Juventus deal

Juventus defender Patrice Evra has signed a new one-year contract with the club, with the option for a further year.

The experienced France international, who joined from Manchester United in 2014, will be contracted to the Serie A champions until at least the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

"Patrice Evra has today renewed his Juventus contract for an additional year - with an option for a second - keeping him at the Turin club until at least June 30, 2017," a statement released by the club confirmed.

Evra has claimed back-to-back domestic doubles in Italy since bringing an eight-year spell at Old Trafford to an end in 2014.

The 35-year-old, who confirmed last month that a two-year contract extension had been provisionally agreed, is determined to lift further silverware before calling time on his career in Turin.

"Everyone said we were finished at the start of the season," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport in April. "We haven't yet realised what we've accomplished.

"I joined last season and I had a pact with the club: to be champions of Italy on two occasions. I'm very happy but there is still more to win."